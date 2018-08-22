Clear

Ohio State board in long session over Urban Meyer status

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees was in a marathon meeting Wednesday discussing the job status of...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 8:36 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 8:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees was in a marathon meeting Wednesday discussing the job status of football coach and three-time national championship winner Urban Meyer.

Ohio State put Meyer on paid leave August 1, saying it wanted to investigate exactly what he knew about spousal abuse allegations leveled against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

By Wednesday evening, the board meeting was in its 10th hour. Meyer, his wife, Shelley, and the school's athletic director, Gene Smith, were seen at the alumni hall, where the meeting is taking place.

Ohio State fired Smith on July 23, three days after he was served with a civil protection order on behalf of his ex-wife, Courtney Smith. She has accused her former husband of abuse, including domestic violence in 2009 and 2015.

The day after Smith's firing, Meyer told reporters that he knew about the 2009 allegation, but didn't know about the 2015 allegation.

Then Courtney Smith told Stadium, a sports network, that she told Shelley Meyer about the alleged 2015 incident that year -- leading to speculation about whether the coach did know.

Ohio State, already embroiled in separate scandals involving alleged sex abuse by a now-deceased athletics doctor and a diving coach, put Meyer on leave and formed a group led by a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairwoman to conduct an investigation.

Meyer later said that he had been inadequately prepared to discuss the issue in late July, and that he had "followed reporting protocols and procedures ... regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015."

Zach Smith told ESPN on August 3 that he indeed discussed the 2015 incident with Meyer as police investigated the matter. Meyer told him that "if I find out you hit her, you're done," Smith recalled to ESPN.

Meyer has one of the best college football winning percentages of all time, with 188 wins and only 34 losses in 17 years.

