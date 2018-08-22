Scott Hamilton Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Olympic and world champion figure skater Scott Hamilton.

Personal:

Birth date: August 28, 1958

Cancer Competitive ice skating Diseases and disorders Figure skating Health and medical Olympics Sports and recreation Sports events Scott Hamilton Scott Hamilton Sports Figures Fast Facts

Birth place: Toledo, Ohio

Birth name: Scott Scovell Hamilton

Father: Ernest Hamilton, college professor

Mother: Dorothy Hamilton, college professor

Marriage: Tracie (Robinson) Hamilton (December 14, 2002-present)

Children: Maxx Thomas, Aidan McIntosh, Jean Paul (adopted), Evelyne (adopted)

Other Facts:

Was adopted at six weeks old.

Has worked for both CBS and NBC as a figure skating commentator.

Hamilton and his wife adopted a brother and sister from Haiti a few years after the 2010 earthquake.

Timeline:

1960s - His growth slows dramatically at the age of two as his body struggles to digest food properly. His parents consult multiple doctors and try a variety of unsuccessful treatments over the course of several years. They allow him to begin ice-skating for exercise, and his condition finally begins to improve.

Early 1970s - Moves to Illinois and begins training with skating coach Pierre Brunet.

1976 - Wins the National Junior Championship.

1980 - Places third in the national competition and wins a place on the US Olympic team.

1981-1984 - Wins both the National Figure Skating Championship and the World Figure Skating Championship four consecutive years.

1984 - Wins the gold medal for men's figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

1984-1986 - Skates in the "Ice Capades."

1986 - Co-founds the ice skating touring production "Stars on Ice."

1990 - Inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame.

1997 - Is diagnosed with testicular cancer. Is treated and cured with chemotherapy and surgery.

1999 - "Landing It: My Life On and Off the Ice," Hamilton's autobiography, is published.

1999 - Partners with the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center to form the Scott Hamilton CARES Initiative, which promotes cancer education and research.

2001 - Retires from "Stars on Ice."

2004 - Is diagnosed with a benign brain tumor. Undergoes a procedure to shrink the tumor.

2009 - Hamilton's book, "The Great Eight (How to Be Happy Even When You Have Every Reason to Be Miserable)," is published.

2009 - Appears on the NBC show "Celebrity Apprentice."

November 2009 - After more than five years of not performing, Hamilton skates at a fundraiser for his charity CARES.

June 2010 - Undergoes surgery to remove the benign tumor in his brain.

April 10, 2014 - With the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators, announces the formation of the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy at Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee.

October 18, 2015 - Performs with his son Maxx Hamilton live in the Musselman's Apple Sauce Family Skating Tribute.

October 21, 2016 - People Magazine reports that Hamilton has been diagnosed with another benign brain tumor, his third since 2004.

2018 - Hamilton's book, "Finish First: Winning Changes Everything," is published.