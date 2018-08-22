Clear

Another Kevin Spacey sexual assault case under review in Los Angeles

Four months after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office began reviewing a sexual assault case ag...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 6:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 6:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four months after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office began reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey, CNN has learned a second case is now under the office's review.

DA spokesman Greg Risling told CNN the new case was presented to the office on Tuesday by the LA County Sheriff's office.

Anthony Rapp

Assault and battery

California

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kevin Spacey

Los Angeles

North America

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

The Sheriff's office did not have any further information immediately available when reached by CNN.

Representatives and a lawyer for Spacey did not return CNN's request for comment.

The first case, which Risling said remains under review, stems from "events" that reportedly took place in October 1992 in West Hollywood, California, and involved a male adult, according to a statement released by the LASD in April.

The LASD's Special Victims Bureau began investigating that case in December 2017.

Spacey is also under investigation for alleged sex crimes in London, according to the Los Angeles Times.

London's Metropolitan Police would not identify Spacey by name when reached by CNN previously.

The flood of allegations against Spacey began after actor Anthony Rapp shared his own story in an interview with Buzzfeed in October 2017.

Rapp, now 46, said Spacey made a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when he was only 14. Spacey was then 26.

In response to the allegations, Spacey tweeted that he was "beyond horrified to hear [Rapp's] story," adding that he did not remember the encounter.

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Days later, members of the "House of Cards" production staff detailed sexual harassment and an alleged instance of sexual assault to CNN.

Netflix cut ties with Spacey as a result of the allegations, a move the streaming service says cost them roughly $39 million.

A former TV news anchor later came forward with an allegation that Spacey sexually assaulted her son in 2016.

In London, an investigation commissioned by officials at The Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004-15, unearthed 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior by Spacey.

The Old Vic said the allegations spanned from 1995 to 2013, with most of the claims taking place before 2009. The theater said at the time that it had not been possible to verify any of the allegations.

Spacey has been silent since putting out his first statement regarding Rapp's allegations, after which he sought unspecified treatment.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg and Sarah Moon contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 2

Image

ISU students experience the "Taste of Terre Haute" on campus

Image

Program launching bright futures for local kids with change in location

Image

Maui Stop & Shop to open at old Mike's Market location

Image

A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.

Image

Investigators: Local winery owner did not have proper alcohol permits for location

Image

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage