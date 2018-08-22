Clear

'Happytime Murders' tries R-rated puppets, but quickly unravels

Jim Henson was best known for the Muppets, but he wasn't above bringing more adult flavor to his string-and-...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jim Henson was best known for the Muppets, but he wasn't above bringing more adult flavor to his string-and-yarn creations. His son, Brian Henson, takes the idea to R-rated extremes with "The Happytime Murders," a movie that quickly unravels -- agonizingly stretches about five minutes worth of gleefully crude fun over a pretty excruciating 90 minutes.

For whatever reason, "Sesame Street" decided to do all it could to help promote Henson's directing effort by suing, unsuccessfully, over the movie's tag line "No Sesame. All Street." That promotional blip, frankly, might be the most interesting footnote to this muddled exercise, other than the amusing couple of minutes during the closing credits demonstrating the sleight of hand that went into seamlessly incorporating puppets into the human world.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Jim Henson

Movies

Other that, "Happytime Murders" can't tickle the funny bone enough to get more than a few laughs even from Elmo. It's hard to overemphasize the extent to which the puerile humor yields diminishing returns, as the filmmakers (Henson and writer Todd Berger) hammer away at dirty-puppet jokes to the point of wearing holes in them.

The basic plot is modeled after an old Raymond Chandler mystery of the 1940s, with hard-bitten detective Phil Phillips (voiced by Bill Barretta) having once been the only puppet to ever serve on the police force. A perceived lapse got him ousted, forcing him to seek work as a private eye on behalf of puppets, who are the one group it's completely tolerable to discriminate against in the City of Angels.

"It's their world, and we just live in it," Phil says grimly near the outset.

The combination of a murder and a new client, however, puts Phil on a murderer's trail, trying to figure out who's killing off performers who were once part of a kids TV show titled "The Happytime Gang." Since Phil has a connection to the program, let's just say this time, it's personal.

Phil's sleuthing, and the growing pile of unwoven and otherwise shredded puppet bodies, brings Phil back into contact with his old partner, Det. Connie Edwards, played with reckless abandon by Melissa McCarthy, who does her best -- for a while, anyway -- to prove she can out-cartoon the puppets.

Alas, the novelty (as well as the wit and energy) rapidly wears off, leaving in its wake a lot of blunt language and a few fitfully inspired sight gags -- the best involving a puppet sexual encounter, which drags on (and on) much like a gag in another crude-puppet movie, "Team America: World Police."

In addition to McCarthy, Joel McHale, Maya Rudolph and Elizabeth Banks are part of the non-puppet contingent, but everyone is fighting against the same downhill drag, counting on the pitch "R-rated puppets" to do practically all of the heavy lifting.

Having directed a couple of Muppets movies in the 1990s, Henson told USA Today that his dad -- who produced more adult sketches for "Saturday Night Live" -- would have embraced what he's done with "Happytime Murders," which sounds only partly accurate.

The late Henson -- a genius and visionary -- certainly played to adults as well as kids, and would likely have welcomed the idea of stretching puppets into new dimensions. It's the execution that he -- and frankly, practically anyone else that doesn't have cotton stuffed between his or her ears -- would be hard-pressed to love.

"The Happytime Murders" premieres Aug. 24 in the U.S. It's (gleefully) rated R.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 2

Image

ISU students experience the "Taste of Terre Haute" on campus

Image

Program launching bright futures for local kids with change in location

Image

Maui Stop & Shop to open at old Mike's Market location

Image

A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.

Image

Investigators: Local winery owner did not have proper alcohol permits for location

Image

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage