Clear

Parkland school shooting surveillance video released

Surveillance video was released Wednesday from security cameras outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Surveillance video was released Wednesday from security cameras outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day a gunman killed 17 people.

The video's expected July 27 release was delayed when the Broward County School Board requested a review by the state's highest court. On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court said no further appeals would be considered.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Education

Florida

Homicide

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Mass murder

Misc people

Murder

North America

School violence

Scot Peterson

Shootings

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

Violence in society

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Politics

State Supreme Court

US state governments

Students and student life

The video only shows footage from exterior cameras on campus, not from inside the school building where former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and faculty February 14.

The heavily-edited and blurred footage depicts the chaotic moments after the shooting, with students and staff being directed away from the scene and law enforcement officers at one point opening a gate and entering a school building with their guns drawn.

County and state officials claimed the video's release harmed the school system's security plan -- an argument the appellate courts rejected.

The release stems from a civil lawsuit filed by CNN and other media outlets seeking hours of security video footage from the exterior of the school.

The media organizations filed suit in hopes the video sheds light on the police response.

In March, separate video taken on the afternoon of the shooting showed former school resource officer Scot Peterson responding to the shots but did not provide much detail. The release of that edited 27-minute video came after media organizations sued the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The video began with Peterson, wearing his deputy's uniform, standing between two buildings on campus talking to another adult, then appearing to speak into a radio handset on his shoulder. He walks off screen, and the video changes to a long angle of a golf cart driving away. Another angle shows the golf cart moving down a corridor before the shot switches again.

The final shot, which lasts about 26 minutes, showed what police say was Peterson positioned outside a building. Students, whose images are pixelated, walked into the frame and then out of it.

At various times over the next 26 minutes, people -- ostensibly police, as they are not pixelated the way the students were -- can be seen at the far corner of the building, behind a pillar in a corridor to the right of the frame and standing near the corridor from which the golf cart emerged.

About 22 minutes into the video, police lights can be seen at the far corner of the building.

In the final seconds of the video, three figures who appear to be in uniform run from the golf cart corridor and off the left side of the screen.

Authorities previously said the footage showed that Peterson never went inside the building where the gunman was shooting at students and school staff.

Peterson was armed but stayed outside the building, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff's Office active shooter policy calls for deputies to interrupt a shooting and search for victims when there's a ceasefire.

Parents and students at the school filed a lawsuit in July in connection with the shooting against Broward County, the sheriff, his deputies and the school superintendent.

Two students and 13 minor students' mothers are plaintiffs in the case, which seeks compensatory and punitive damages, to be determined by a jury.

Many of the allegations in the suit target Peterson, who has been decried as a coward for his response when the shooting erupted. He has said he followed procedure and was unsure where the gunshots emanated.

In a June interview, Peterson said that he arrived at the 1200 Building -- where the shooting occurred -- to a scene of pandemonium and didn't have time to be scared "because I was doing things the whole time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage