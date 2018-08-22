Clear

Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport

Country music star Gretchen Wilson was arrested Tuesday night.The singer was reportedly "belligerent"...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Country music star Gretchen Wilson was arrested Tuesday night.

The singer was reportedly "belligerent" while on an American Airlines flight to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

A spokesperson for the Hartford Judicial District State's Attorney told CNN that Wilson was arrested after the flight landed and was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor for breach of peace.

Officers who were dispatched to the scene said while interviewing Wilson on the jetway, "she became belligerent towards the Troopers, and caused a disturbance," according to Connecticut State Police.

American Airlines media relations said in a statement to CNN, "Two passengers were in an altercation on the flight. American contacted law enforcement to meet the aircraft upon arrival in Harford(sic)."

They did not specify if Wilson was one of the passengers.

When contacted by CNN, Wilson's attorney, Rob Britt, declined to comment.

Wilson made her country music debut in 2004 with the hit single, "Redneck Woman" off her album "Here for the Party." She won a Grammy Award for the song in 2005.

Her following album, "All Jacked Up," became the highest ever debut by a female artists on the country charts at the time -- a record that has since been broken by Carrie Underwood.

Wilson has been open about the setbacks she faced on her way to stardom. At the age of 15, she quit school to become a bartender but eventually moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. In 2008, she made headlines for going back to school to get her GED.

"I had big dreams like most local musicians do, but the chances of this having happened for me were slim to none," she said in an interview at the time. "Without [an] education, I'd have been pouring drinks for the rest of my life."

Wilson is scheduled to perform at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the resort told CNN the show will continue as planned.

CNN has contacted Wilson's representative for comment.

CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski contributed to this story.

