Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN: -- There's a lot to unpack from ...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:47 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- There's a lot to unpack from the last 24 hours. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight charges of financial crimes. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to felonies and implicated the President in his plea deal. Then Trump responded on Twitter. Not to mention Robert Mueller's still ongoing Russia investigation. Here are 12 questions (and answers) about what's next.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

-- The White House wouldn't explain the disconnect between Trump's comments to Fox News and his comments on tape discussing how to make payments to women he allegedly had affairs with. "The President did nothing wrong," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at today's news briefing.

-- The Democratic National Committee contacted the FBI after it learned about a suspected attempt to hack into its voter database, a source said.

-- Hurricane Lane is heading for Hawaii as a dangerous Category 4 storm and could make landfall on Big Island as early as Wednesday night.

-- Harvey Weinstein is facing new allegations of sex trafficking and rape.

-- The bull market hit a milestone. Today marks the longest period of stock market prosperity in US history.

-- Aretha Franklin didn't have a will or a trust when she died. Now the singer's lawyer fears a fight lies ahead.

-- Actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing villain Robbie Rotten in "LazyTown," has died at 43.

-- A photo appearing to show actress and #MeToo movement leader Asia Argento lying down with then-17-year-old Jimmy Bennett has surfaced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage