Clear

A weaker dollar would be good for stocks

Wall Street is rooting against a strong dollar."The markets want a weaker dollar," Rick Rieder, Black...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 4:08 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 4:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wall Street is rooting against a strong dollar.

"The markets want a weaker dollar," Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income, told CNN chief business correspondent Christine Romans on "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

If the dollar starts appreciating, he said, it would be "the biggest risk to the financial markets today, and arguably one of the biggest risks to the economy."

"It hurts the emerging markets," Rieder explained. "It hurts trade."

And it hurts companies.

A weaker dollar boosts the profits of multinational companies because it makes their products less expensive in foreign markets.

Plus, companies get to report higher revenue from abroad when they translate their international sales back into dollars.

A weak dollar also "promotes reinvestment into the US," Rieder said.

More rate hikes could make the dollar stronger. But Rieder doesn't think we need to worry about that — and not because President Donald Trump has been pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to stop raising interest rates.

"I think the Fed is going to move closer to what is an equilibrium," of between 2.5 and 2.75% for the federal funds rate, which helps determine rates for mortgages, credit cards and other borrowing, he said. "And then I don't think they need to go further."

In June, the central bank lifted the rate to a range of 1.75% to 2%.

Rieder points out that inflation — which would prompt more, steeper rate hikes — may actually be slowing because of rising and rent home prices.

CNNMoney's "Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest and others, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNNMoney.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

— CNN's Donna Borak and Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage