Clear

Sen. Hirono cancels Kavanaugh meeting

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) says she will cancel her meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of Michael Cohen's plea agreement.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 4:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Mazie Hirono said Wednesday that she does not owe President Donald Trump the "courtesy" of meeting with his Supreme Court pick, on the heels of the news that the President's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts.

The Hawaii Democrat announced on Wednesday she would cancel her planned meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Hirono sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I do not owe this President the courtesy to meet with his nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who, by the way, is being nominated because the President expects Justice Kavanaugh, should he make it to the Supreme Court, to basically protect the President's 'okole,' as we say in Hawaii," Hirono said to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday.

Okole is the Hawaiian word for the buttocks.

Hirono also doubled down on her request for a delay of the hearings until after the election, adding that the Democrats called for a delay from the beginning but it is particularly pertinent now.

Her announcement comes as the White House faces the most legally precarious moment of the Trump presidency. On Tuesday, Cohen said that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," he kept information that would have harmed Trump from becoming public during the 2016 election cycle. Almost simultaneously, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes in a Virginia courtroom.

It remains unclear what steps Congress, and particularly Republican leadership, will take in the wake of Tuesday's revelations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage