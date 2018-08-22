Clear

'Mighty Ducks' star declares ' I AM going to recover' as he checks into rehab

"Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss is headed to rehab.Weiss, best known for is work as a teen actor, tol...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss is headed to rehab.

Weiss, best known for is work as a teen actor, told his fans in a lengthy Facebook post that he has "surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant (sic) danger."

"My spirit was until recently depleted, weak and shrouded by darkness has been renewed by the overwhelming out-pouring of love and support from fans of my early work as an actor," he wrote. "In the midst of my most challenging times your support is giving me the strength I need to embark down the long road to recovery."

Weiss said he has decided to try to "break free from the self destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom."

Weiss was arrested earlier this month for public intoxication and released without charges, according to People.

Weiss played Greg Goldberg in three "Mighty Ducks" films in the '90s, and worked steadily until a few years ago.

In his post, Weiss listed a slew of thank yous, including one to his "Mighty Ducks" co-star Aaron Lohr "for driving me to rehab."

Weiss added, "I AM going to recover."

"I'm determined to return to my old self," he said. "My mind is set on health and well being."

