Clear

Trump-backed Foster Friess falls in Wyoming governor's primary

Republican megadonor Foster Friess will lose Wyoming's GOP gubernatorial nomination race, CNN projects, hand...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 9:18 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican megadonor Foster Friess will lose Wyoming's GOP gubernatorial nomination race, CNN projects, handing a rare primary defeat to a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump.

State Treasurer Mark Gordon clinched the nomination, according to CNN's projection, besting Friess, attorney Harriet Hageman and businessman Sam Galeotos.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Jr.

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

North America

Northwestern United States

Political Figures - US

Politics

State elections

The Americas

United States

US federal government

White House

Wyoming

Friess' loss caps a harrowing day for the Trump presidency: Michael Cohen, the Trump's longtime former personal attorney and fixer, pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts and implicated Trump in his allocution. Shortly before Cohen's court confession in New York, Paul Manafort, the man who led Trump's presidential campaign for five months, was found guilty of eight financial crimes in Alexandria, Virginia.

Trump did not mention the controversies at a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday night, but he did brag about his endorsement record -- a number that would be sullied hours later.

"I don't want to brag about it," Trump said, "but man do I have a good record of endorsements."

Gordon will now face Wyoming House of Representatives Minority Leader Mary Throne, who will win the Democratic nomination, CNN projects. Democrats, despite Throne's candidacy, are not expected to win the Wyoming governor's seat, making it likely that the toughest competition the state treasurer will face ended on Tuesday night.

Before he ran for governor, Friess -- who the Wall Street Journal estimates is worth $530 million -- was a reliable Republican donor and bundler. He was the primary backer of former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum's 2012 presidential run and was also a major financial supporter to Trump when he was a candidate.

Friess was slightly favored heading into the primary night, despite his opponents' efforts to cast him as an out-of-state megadonor during the race, alleging that he does not have deep ties to Wyoming and was simply trying to buy the seat by personally funding his campaign. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, Hageman called Friess a "part-time Jackson jetsetter," a reference to swanky Jackson, Wyoming.

Trump waited until the final day of the campaign to endorse Friess.

"To the incredible people of the Great State of Wyoming: Go VOTE TODAY for Foster Friess," he tweeted. "He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!"

But Friess, who is close to the Trump family, was also backed by Donald Trump Jr., the President's oldest son and a friend to the Wyoming magnate.

"Foster embodies the leadership skills necessary to run a prosperous and efficient Wyoming that puts its people first," the younger Trump wrote in an op-ed earlier this month. "My father needs a fighter by his side in Wyoming, someone who is committed to enacting his America First agenda and I know that Foster will fight tooth and nail to help make that a reality."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage