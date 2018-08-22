Clear

Review ordered into Australian mother convicted of killing her four children

A former chief judge will review the conviction of a woman described as Australia's worst female serial kill...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 9:18 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former chief judge will review the conviction of a woman described as Australia's worst female serial killer, who currently is serving a lengthy prison sentence for murdering her four children.

Described by Australian media as "Australia's most hated woman," Kathleen Megan Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of the murder of three of her children, and the manslaughter of her fourth.

Australia

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Oceania

Murder

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Population and demographics

Society

The four children died between the ages of 19 days and 19 months, over a 10-year period from 1989.

After an appeal, she was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 25 years. Folbigg has always maintained her innocence.

The inquiry was opened on the basis of a petition submitted by Folbigg, which calls into question evidence of the deaths of the children and suggests that they could have died of natural causes, Attorney-General Mark Speakman said in a statement. The case will be reviewed by former chief district court judge, Reginald Blanch.

The petition was submitted in 2015 by Folbigg's lawyers, according to CNN affiliate Seven News.

The review was recommended to ensure "public confidence in the administration of justice," the statement said. The decision to open an inquiry is not, however, "based on any assessment of Ms Folbigg's guilt."

While the inquiry is ongoing, Folbigg will remain in prison. If the inquiry "finds reasonable doubt" into her guilt, the matter could be referred to the Court of Criminal Appeal, the statement said.

Speakman said that he had spoken to the children's father, Craig Folbigg, "to explain this immensely difficult decision."

"I am sorry for the renewed distress and pain he and his family will endure because of the inquiry," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage