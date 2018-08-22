Clear

Bolton vows to exert pressure on Iran but says regime change 'not American policy'

The United States will exert "maximum pressure" to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear program, US nati...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 9:18 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The United States will exert "maximum pressure" to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear program, US national security adviser John Bolton said during a press conference in Jerusalem Wednesday.

Bolton's visit to the region came amid mounting tensions between US and Iran over sanctions, and fears over escalating violence in Syria.

Biological and chemical weapons

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Iran

Iran nuclear development

John Bolton

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military weapons

North America

Political Figures - US

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

White House

Conflicts and wars

Eastern Europe

Embargoes and sanctions

Europe

Gaza

International relations

International relations and national security

Israel

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestinian Territory

Russia

US federal government

US President Donald Trump announced moves to pull out of the Iran deal in May, abandoning the multinational agreement that had been struck to curb Iran's nuclear program.

The Trump administration began reimposing sanctions earlier this month, with more due to take effect in November against the Iranian oil industry, which accounts for a fifth of the country's GDP.

On Wednesday, Bolton defended Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions, calling Iran "the central banker of international terrorism since 1979."

He added that the deal gave the regime "new assets it could use for its nuclear weapons program, for its ballistic program, for its terrorist activities."

"What we want is massive change in the regime's behavior," Bolton said. But he added: "Regime change in Iran is not American policy."

Earlier this week, in an exclusive interview with CNN, Iranian Foreign Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the US of having an "addiction to sanctions," and deploying them as a weapon that had been proven not to work.

"We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce, and I thought that the Americans had learned that lesson. Unfortunately I was wrong," Zarif said.

Bolton issues warning

Addressing Syria, Bolton acknowledged the Assad regime's plan to retake Idlib, one of the last rebel-held enclaves in the country.

He said the US was "concerned" about the possible use of chemical and biological weapons "once again."

"Let there be no confusion, if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons we will respond," he said.

In April, the US, UK and France launched strikes against targets at three sites in Syria, in retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in the Damascus enclave of Douma. Damascus denied using such weapons.

Asked in an interview with Reuters if there was an understanding with Russia about any plans by the Syrian regime to launch a full-scale offensive in Idlib, Bolton said there was not.

Bolton also said the Trump administration's intention was to remove Iranian forces from Syria completely, a goal echoed by the Israeli government. Bolton said he would discuss the possibility of Iranian withdrawal with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, when the two meet on Thursday in Geneva.

Bolton said the removal of Iranian forces was also a Russian interest, though he added Russia can't go it alone.

"Perhaps US-Russia joint efforts might be sufficient (to remove Iran)," said Bolton at the press conference. "I'm not sure."

No timing for peace deal

Bolton also stood by the Trump administration's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as the "right thing to do."

"It was a very positive step forward, not only for Israel, but for the Palestinians as well," he added.

US opened its new embassy in Tel Aviv in May, despite international criticism and fierce objections from the Palestinian Authority. Following the announcement, the Palestinian Authority froze relations with the Trump administration and has vowed to automatically reject any peace plan put forward by the US.

But that hasn't deterred Trump.

At a rally in West Virginia Wednesday, the US President said that Palestinians would "get something very good" in return for the embassy move, but Bolton wouldn't give any specifics on what that may be.

"As a dealmaker, as a bargainer, he would expect, I would expect, you would expect the Palestinians would say, 'OK, we didn't get that one, now we expect something else.'"

Asked about the timing of the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan promised by the US administration, Bolton only said that it was still being formulated and no decisions have been made about its release.

But Bolton took a swipe at the Palestinian Authority when he was asked about a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"If Hamas cared more about the people of the Gaza Strip than their political priorities, we wouldn't have a lot of these troubles," said Bolton, "and I think it's a sad outcome for the Palestinian people that all they've got now is a choice between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage