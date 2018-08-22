Clear

Tiger Woods confident of winning again: 'I'll get the job done'

A defiant ...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 9:19 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A defiant Tiger Woods says he will "get the job done" in his quest for another win on the PGA Tour.

Having pushed eventual US PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka all the way in the year's final major -- eventually losing by two strokes -- Woods is confident his next victory is around the corner.

Sports figures

Tiger Woods

Golf

Sports and recreation

The 42-year-old, who has risen a remarkable 1,173 places in the world rankings over nine months, is three wins away from equaling Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 PGA Tour wins.

"I'm close, I have been close to winning tournaments this year," Woods told reporters at Ridgewood Country Club, New Jersey. "I think if I keep giving myself opportunities, I'll get the job done.

READ: Pratima Sherpa -- The meeting with Tiger Woods 'I'll never forget'

READ: Golf great Bernhard Langer recognized with Payne Stewart Award

"I feel like my next wins are coming soon. How soon I don't know but I'm putting myself there in tournaments now."

Another record Woods is chasing down, albeit one which will be far tougher to attain, is Jack Nicklaus' 18 major victories.

Still four behind Nicklaus on 14, Woods' T6 finish at The Open, having briefly led, and second place at the US PGA has given him the belief he can overhaul the man many consider the greatest golfer ever.

"I've done it two of the last three tournaments I've played and they were big events, so I'm not that far away from getting it done," he said.

"In order to get to Jack's record, I have to pass Snead's record; it's just simple math and I want to make that happen."

FedEx Cup Playoffs

Woods has qualified for the four-tournament season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2013, when he won the season-long points race.

He starts The Northern Trust, which begins Thursday, ranked 20th of the 125 players to have qualified, assuring him qualification to the opening three tournaments.

The top ranked 125 players in the world qualify for The Northern Trust, before only the top 100 move onto next week's Dell Championship.

Seventy will then advance to the BMW Championship and the season then finishes with the top 30 at Tour Championship.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the defending champion at The Northern Trust opener.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage