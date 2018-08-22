Clear

Target just had its best quarter in over a decade

Target rode a hot US economy to its strongest quarter in more than a decade.The company reported that...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 7:36 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Target rode a hot US economy to its strongest quarter in more than a decade.

The company reported that sales at stores open for at least a year increased 6.5%, the most in 13 years. Target also said its customer traffic to stores was the strongest since it began reporting the figure in 2008.

Target's results blew past Wall Street's expectations, sending the stock up more than 4% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. Target also raised its full-year outlook, reflecting the company's confidence that it will continue its strength in the second half of the year.

Target's stock is up 47% in the past year, the result of a strategy shift the company laid out in early 2017.

Target said it would spend $7 billion dollars to invest digital operations, extend its private label collections, lower prices, and spruce up stores.

The moves have worked: Target's digital sales grew 41% last quarter compared to a year ago.

Target's same-store sales growth outpaced rival Walmart, which reported a 4.5% rise last week. Walmart said that number was its best in a decade.

Some analysts had worried Walmart's strength would take away from Target, but low unemployment, a jolt from tax cuts, and healthy consumer spending mean American shoppers are flush with enough cash to spend at both big box stores.

A string of other retailers have posted stellar quarters, too. Department stores such as Kohl's, Nordstrom and Macy's posted strong same-store sales growth. On Tuesday, TJX reported a 7% rise in its division that includes TJMaxx and Marshalls on Tuesday, while Urban Outfitters said it had a record period.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage