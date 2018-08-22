5 things for August 22: Cohen, Manafort, Facebook, Mollie Tibbetts, Hurricane Lane

The worst flooding in a century has ravaged India's southwestern state of Kerala, killing hundreds and forcing thousands to take shelter in relief camps. Here's how you can help. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Michael Cohen & Paul Manafort

If this were an episode of "House of Cards" or "The West Wing," we would all yell that the writers had jumped the shark. But this is real. Two men close to President Trump became convicted felons yesterday at almost the same time. Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted on eight counts of financial crimes (the jury deadlocked on 10 other counts), while ex-Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, including tax fraud and campaign finance violations. And, oh yeah, he dropped a bombshell: He admitted in court that he committed some of these crimes "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office." That would be one Donald J. Trump.

CNN's Stephen Collinson said the whiplash events of the day had the feel of a TV season finale. And like all good finales, it presented new questions as it answered old ones: How much legal jeopardy is the President in? Will these convictions embolden special counsel Robert Mueller to turn up the heat on Cohen and Manafort in the Russia probe (which you can track here)? Are Democrats guaranteed to impeach Trump if they win the House in November? And what will Trump's Twitter feed look like today? The President said almost nothing about Cohen or Manafort during his rally last night in West Virginia (though the crowd did do -- we kid you not -- a "lock her up" chant at the mention of Hillary Clinton's name). Collinson also wrote that the day's events prove that, even in the Trump era, "truth and facts still matter in America."

2. Social media

Facebook's not playing around in its quest to rid itself of troublesome pages. The social media giant took down another 652 pages that it said were part of coordinated disinformation campaigns in the US, the UK, Latin America and the Middle East. The pages were linked to Iran and Russia. Twitter's doing it, too, getting rid of 284 Iranian-linked accounts that it said were being used for "coordinated manipulation." Social media companies are scrambling to protect their platforms ahead of November's midterms to stop a repeat of online meddling that occurred during the 2016 presidential election.

3. Mollie Tibbetts

An autopsy is planned today on the body found in an Iowa cornfield that's believed to be Mollie Tibbetts. The 20-year-old disappeared a month ago while out for an evening jog. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, confessed to killing her, police said. He told police he was driving around and saw her, then got out of his car and ran beside her, even after she told him she'd call police. Rivera then claims he blacked out, police said. He led police to her body yesterday. This tragic case is sure to get swamped in politics, as President Trump and other GOP officials railed on the fact that Rivera is in the US illegally.

4. Pope Francis

Pope Francis will meet with sex abuse victims during his visit to Ireland this weekend. The Pope's under immense pressure to say and do more about the clergy sex abuse scandal that's rocking the Catholic Church, so it's also "very possible" Francis will address the controversy publicly while on the Emerald Isle. Ireland suffered through its own abuse scandal almost a decade ago. This announcement from the Vatican comes days after Francis put out a letter acknowledging the church's failure to act on the abuse in the wake of revelations of decades of abuse by priests in Pennsylvania.

5. Hurricane Lane

Hawaii's prepping for Hurricane Lane, which could make a direct hit on the island chain later this week. Lane's now a Category 5 storm, and meteorologists think it will weaken to a Category 3 before it plows through some Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through Saturday (you can track the path here). It's also possible Lane could pass just south of Hawaii, like Hurricane Hector did two weeks ago. This is the latest threat in what's turned into a challenging year for Hawaii, which has suffered through a false missile alarm alert and damage from the Kilauea volcano eruptions.

