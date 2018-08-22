Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tearful goodbyes as Koreans return home after family reunions

After waiting decades to reunite with family members cut off by war, busloads of mostly elderly South Korean...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:55 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 5:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After waiting decades to reunite with family members cut off by war, busloads of mostly elderly South Koreans returned home Wednesday leaving behind their relatives in the North.

The tearful celebrations seen on Monday when the mostly-elderly participants in the Red Cross-organized reunions saw each other for the first time in decades, were eclipsed by the heartache of the goodbyes, after just a dozen hours across three days at a resort in North Korea.

Families and children

Family life

Society

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

South Korea

International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

Non-profit and NGO organizations

North Korea

International relations

International relations and national security

North and South Korea conflict

Treaties and agreements

Unrest, conflicts and war

South Korean participants could be seen sobbing as they waved to their family members before they departed. As the coaches pulled away, some North Koreans ran after them, as others wiped at tears or pounded on the walls in frustration at the limited time together.

As they crossed the the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two countries, the 89 families from South Korea returned to the strict controls on communication with the North and almost complete isolation from their loved ones there.

In this they share with the 57,000 others who were eligible to take part in the most recent round of reunions but missed out, some for the twentieth time.

More than 85% of those who applied for the reunions are over 70, with 21% in their 90s, as were many of the group who traveled north this week. Participants were chosen by lottery based partly on age and the closeness of the family ties.

Four participants had to pull out at the last minute for health reasons.

Attention will now turn to caring for those returning to South Korea, who may have fulfilled a lifelong wish to reunite with a lost loved one, but more than likely have done so for the last time.

According to a 2014 survey by the Red Cross, more than 25% of those who participated in previous reunions had difficulties in continuing their daily lives afterward due to depression or other issues.

The most commonly cited reason for post-reunion difficulties was "concerns about family members in North Korea," with some participants saying they suffered from insomnia worrying about their relatives.

After they return to the country, Red Cross volunteers make initial checks of the participants, to ensure they have arrived home safely and have no immediate signs of depression or other psychological issues.

A follow up check is carried out a week or two later, and professional counselors are provided to any families who wish to have a one-on-one session. Those showing signs of severe anxiety or depression are advised to seek medical help.

'Unthinkable human tragedy'

Speaking before Monday's reunions, South Korean Red Cross President Park Kyung-seo told CNN he was working with North Korean partners "to try and find other solutions" for the families separated by the ongoing conflict on the Peninsula.

Both Koreas are still technically at war, after an armistice which paused fighting in 1953 did not evolve into a fully fledged peace treaty.

"Imagine 73 years long without knowing whether their family members are still alive or passed away -- no news at all," Park said. "The agony and anger, that's an unthinkable human tragedy."

In a statement Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged both Koreas to work towards more reunions in future, noting his own family history as the child of North Korean refugees.

"Expanding and expediting the reunion has the utmost priority out of all the humanitarian projects that both Koreas must conduct. The Koreas must more boldly make an effort towards solving the divided families issue," he said. "As a member of a divided family myself, I sympathize deeply with that sadness and pain. There really is no time"

Moon will travel to Pyongyang next month for a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during which both are expected to work towards an official declaration of the end of the war and a peace treaty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage