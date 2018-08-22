Clear

Ohio State University says it's creating new office to respond to sexual violence and harassment

As it faces several scandals and a federal investigation, Ohio State University announced Tuesday that it wi...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 2:37 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 2:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As it faces several scandals and a federal investigation, Ohio State University announced Tuesday that it will create a new office to respond to sexual and gender harassment, violence and other forms of discrimination.

The new centralized office will help people at the university who've experienced, witnessed or have become aware of sexual misconduct -- or those who are seeking resources and other reporting options, it said in a statement. The university has yet to finalize a name for the new office.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Education

Education systems and institutions

Higher education

Investigations

Ohio State University

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual harassment

Societal issues

Society

Universities and colleges

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Trial and procedure

Sex discrimination

Title IX

The university had dissolved its former Sexual Civility and Empowerment unit earlier this year, CNN affiliate WBNS reported.

"The immediate focus will be on enhancing the university's Title IX resources for intake and assessment," according to the university statement. Coordinators will help students, faculty and staff understand their rights, options, services, and to help them report concerns and file required reports to police other others, the school said.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex for schools and programs that receive federal funding, including protection from sexual harassment.

The university made the announcement on the first day of classes that it is taking steps including launching an online course to focus on prevention and ways to report harmful behavior, as well as an "enhanced" website to provide information about what support services are available.

Ohio State said it's also working with a law firm to redesign the way to "support victims of sexual assault and conduct a thorough evaluation of the broader Title IX program," according to its press release. The law firm is expected to issue its recommendations in coming months.

The university has recently found itself mired in multiple scandals.

More than 100 former Ohio State students reported firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by former school doctor Richard Strauss. Some of the accusers, mostly former student athletes, have come forward to publicly claim that Strauss sexually abused them under the guise of a medical examination. The abuse is alleged to have taken place between 1979 and 1997, according to the university.

Earlier this month, US Department of Education opened an investigation into the university's handling of the allegations of sexual misconduct by Strauss. The investigation is being conducted by the department's Office for Civil Rights, which oversees Title IX complaints.

Another scandal involves a former coach of the Ohio State University Diving Club, who has been accused of sexually abusing a former athlete, according to a lawsuit.

The university is investigating its head football coach, Urban Meyer, who was placed on leave, over what he knew about allegations of spousal abuse by former wide receiver coach Zach Smith. The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss Meyer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage