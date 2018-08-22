Clear

LazyTown's Robbie Rotten actor, Stefan Karl Stefansson, dies aged 43

Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing villain Robbie Rotten in the popular children...

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 12:58 AM
Updated: Aug. 22, 2018 12:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing villain Robbie Rotten in the popular children's TV show LazyTown, has died at age 43 from cancer, according to his wife.

He had been "battling aggressive bile duct cancer for two years," wrote his wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, on Facebook Tuesday.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrity and pop culture

Deaths and fatalities

Society

"Per Stefan's wishes, there will be no funeral. His earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean."

Stefansson has three daughters and a son with Thorsteinsdottir.

Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten during the show's run from 2004 to 2014, was first diagnosed in 2016. Shortly afterward, his LazyTown castmates started a crowdfunding page to support his treatment, raising close to $170,000.

Throughout the years, he often shared his progress with fans on social media, including a surgery to remove his metastases last June.

In her Facebook post, Thorsteinsdottir thanked friends and fans for their support.

Stefansson began his career in theater, performing at the National Theater of Iceland, and later starring in How the Grinch Stole Christmas in the US.

However, his most famous role was as Robbie Rotten. The show LazyTown followed the adventures of an eight-year-old girl and a superhero on a quest to reform the town residents with exercise and healthy eating. The duo often faced off with Robbie, whose favorite pastimes included eating junk food and watching TV.

"Entertaining and making kids laugh is my favorite thing," he wrote on Reddit last year when discussing the show.

Acting aside, Stefansson was also an anti-bullying advocate, and founded a charity called Rainbow Children to help bullied children. Though the charity had to shut down in 2014 from lack of funding, Stefansson continued giving talks and lectures about bullying, even winning the Icelandic president's public endorsement, local media reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage