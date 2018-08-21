Clear

Mollie Tibbetts body believed found

An undocumented immigrant has been charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of Mollie Tibbetts, who went missing on July 18.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 11:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 11:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

More than a month ago, Mollie Tibbetts went for a jog and never returned.

On the evening of July 18, as the 20-year-old college student was out running, she encountered a man in a black Chevy Malibu who got out of his car and started jogging with her, officials say.

The suspect, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts, authorities announced Tuesday.

The body that officials believe is that of Tibbetts was found Tuesday and an autopsy is planned Wednesday.

The University of Iowa student was last seen jogging in the small community of Brooklyn, Iowa, about an hour east of Des Moines, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

A neighbor's security cameras showed Tibbetts running, as well as the Chevy Malibu in the same area, said Rick Rahn, special agent in charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The footage showed the Malibu driving back and forth numerous times, according to an affidavit.

Rivera told police he saw Tibbetts running and "pursued her in his vehicle" while she was running in an area east of Brooklyn, according to the document. Then, Rivera told police he parked the car and started running near her.

"He actually tells us that he ran alongside of her or behind her," Rahn said during a news conference on Tuesday. "And then, at one point, he tells us that Mollie grabbed ahold of her phone and said, 'You need to leave me alone. I'm going to call the police.' And then, she took off running and he, in turn, chased her down."

Rivera told investigators he panicked, became angry and doesn't remember what happened next, according to the affidavit.

"He tells us that at some point in time, he blacks out," Rahn told reporters.

Rivera told officers that he "'blocked' his 'memory' which is what he does when he gets very upset, and doesn't remember anything after that until he came to at an intersection," according to the affidavit.

He then drove to a driveway to a cornfield and said he noticed an earpiece from headphones on his lap, according to the affidavit. It was then he realized he had put the woman in the trunk of his car and when he went to the trunk, he "noticed blood on the side of her head," according to the affidavit.

He told police he dragged then carried Tibbetts to a secluded location and left her there, covering her in corn leaves, according to the affidavit. Rivera later led investigators to the location.

Rahn told reporters he could not release information about how Tibbetts was killed. And the motive also remained unclear.

"I can't really speak to you about the motive," Rahn said. "I can just tell you it seems that he followed her and seemed to be drawn to her on that particular day and for whatever reason he chose to abduct her."

Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, is being held on $1 million cash bail. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent a detainer request to local authorities for Rivera, who is from Mexico, according to an ICE spokesman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage