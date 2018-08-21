Clear

Taliban to travel to Russia for Afghanistan talks

Representatives of the Taliban will take part in talks in Moscow next month on the future of Afghanistan, Ru...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 11:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 11:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Representatives of the Taliban will take part in talks in Moscow next month on the future of Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"The initial response is positive - they plan to take part in this meeting. I hope it will be productive," he told reporters in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

Afghanistan

Asia

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Russia

South Asia

Taliban

Moscow

North America

The Americas

United States

Moscow has taken an increasingly active role in efforts to persuade the Taliban to enter into a political settlement with the US-backed Afghan government, with which it has been in a lengthy conflict with.

Last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered a month long ceasefire with the Taliban, as officials in Kabul and Washington push for an end to the war which has stretched on since the US invasion in 2001.

"We remain ready to support, facilitate, and participate in direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban. There are no obstacles to talks. It is time for peace," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after Ghani's comments.

The Taliban has yet to respond to the ceasefire offer, nor is there any guarantee that such a ceasefire would stop attacks. On Tuesday, mortars were fired at the green zone area, located close to the Presidential Palace in Kabul as Ghani was holding a ceremony to mark the start of Eid.

Those attacks were linked to the Afghan wing of the so-called Islamic State, which has increased activity in the country in recent months and claimed credit for a string of deadly attacks.

Increasing influence

Russia shares no border with Afghanistan, but Moscow in recent months has stepped up contact with the Taliban, which is formally banned in Russia.

The Taliban grew out of the US and Sauid-backed mujahideen movement which fought a bloody guerrilla war against the Soviet Union after that country invaded and occupied Afghanistan in 1979.

"We never concealed that we maintain contacts with the Taliban -- it is part of Afghan society," Lavrov said. "We support these contacts, primarily in the interests of ensuring the safety of Russian citizens in Afghanistan, Russian institutions, but also to encourage the Taliban to abandon the armed struggle and enter into a nationwide dialogue with the government."

Zamir Kabulov, the Russian government's diplomatic point man on Afghanistan, said in an interview published Tuesday in the daily newspaper Izvestia that the Moscow meeting would take place on September 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage