Clear

The original 'Trump caucus' in Congress has not fared well at all

Back before he controlled the GOP, before his endorsement seemed capable of swinging a primary, before he wa...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 11:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 11:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Back before he controlled the GOP, before his endorsement seemed capable of swinging a primary, before he was President of the United States and before he'd won most Republican primaries in 2016, Donald Trump had very few friends in Congress.

Just a handful of Republican lawmakers endorsed his campaign early on.

2016 Presidential election

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Jeff Sessions

Political candidates

Political endorsements

Political Figures - US

Politics

Tom Marino

US Congress

US Federal elections

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US Presidential elections

White House

Interestingly, while Trump's power in the party has only grown, those lawmakers who first stuck their necks out for him have not fared well in the Trump era.

The Washington Post was tracking this back in March of 2016, when Trump had the GOP primary well in hand but only token support on Capitol Hill. They called the first five lawmakers to endorse him Congress' Trump caucus.

You'd be hard-pressed to find many Republicans who wouldn't endorse him now. Those who opposed him in 2016 have paid a price. (Ahem, Jeff Flake).

But so, it turns out, have the members of the Trump caucus, two of whom have been charged by authorities with breaking the law this summer, one of whom had to withdraw from a nomination to be the nation's drug czar early in Trump's presidency and one of whom is the President's biggest punching bag in his own Cabinet.

Here's a look:

1. Rep. Chris Collins of New York -- The first person to endorse Trump in Congress was indicted this month on insider trading charges, which he denies.

2. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California -- The San Diego congressman was Trump's second backer in Congress in 2016. He was charged Tuesday along with his wife with misusing campaign funds for personal expenses.

3. Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee -- He's still a congressman and has not recently been plagued by scandal or charged with a crime -- but DesJarlais has weathered plenty of criticism. He's been re-elected several times since, but in 2014 it came out that the anti-abortion Republican had urged a woman he impregnated to get an abortion.

4. Rep. Tom Marino of Pennsylvania -- He's also still in Congress, but Marino was intended to be the country's drug czar after Trump nominated him. Marino had to pull out of consideration, however, after an investigation by The Post and "60 Minutes." According to CNN's report at the time: "The newspaper and the CBS newsmagazine documented how Marino helped drug distributors pass an industry-friendly law" that hobbled the Drug Enforcement Administration's efforts to halt the spread of the opioid crisis. "Marino took nearly $100,000 from the pharmaceutical lobby while advocating for the law," the CNN report said.

5. Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama -- He could have been the success story of the Trump caucus as attorney general. But while Sessions has faithfully executed Trump's policies, he fell out of favor with the President for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. That makes Sessions directly responsible for special counsel Robert Mueller, a move from which it'll be hard to recover. Trump has frequently criticized Sessions, who as a result lives under a sort of Trumpian sword of Damocles, knowing he could be fired at any moment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

Image

Local mom not happy about lice policy at school corporation

Image

No Zebras, No Excuses

Image

Filling the need for EMT workers

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage