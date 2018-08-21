Stormy Daniels' attorney: We feel vindicated

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that it is "clear as day" that Trump's fingerprints are "all over the crime scene" in connection with Michael Cohen's violation of campaign finance laws.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to eight criminal counts and admitted "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" that he had acted to keep information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public during the 2016 presidential election.

Court documents referred to Cohen working at the direction of "Individual 1," who went on to become the President.

"We're going to march forward with our efforts to place the President under oath," Avenatti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," "and get a deposition where I'm going to be able to ask him questions and he's going to be forced to answer those questions under oath about his own conduct."

Avenatti said he is going to get to the bottom of what the President knew, "and when he knew it and what he did about it and the details of this cover-up."

"The President's in a lot of trouble," Avenatti said, "and we're coming for him. I'm telling you flat out we're going to come for him. We're going to get this deposition."

Avenatti also said Congress should seriously consider impeachment but that Republican lawmakers have been "spineless as it relates to keeping this President in check" and he doesn't have confidence in them to get it done.