READ: The charges against Paul Manafort

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on 10 charges, and Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts. Click here for the indictment.
Manafort was found guilty on:
Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2010.
Maximum penalty: 3 years
Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2011.
Maximum penalty: 3 years
Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2012.
Maximum penalty: 3 years
Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2013.
Maximum penalty: 3 years
Tax fraud: Subscribing to false United States individual income tax returns in 2014.
Maximum penalty: 3 years
Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2012.
Maximum penalty: 5 years
Bank fraud: A $3.4 million dollar Citizens Bank loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
Bank fraud: A $1 million dollar Banc of California loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
10 charges on which they failed to reach a verdict:
Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2011.
Maximum penalty: 5 years
Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2013.
Maximum penalty: 5 years
Hidden foreign bank accounts: Failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts in 2014.
Maximum penalty: 5 years
Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $3.4 million dollar Citizens Bank loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $1 million dollar Banc of California loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $5.5 million dollar Citizens Bank loan application.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $9.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
Bank fraud: A $9.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
Bank fraud: Bank fraud conspiracy, a $6.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
Bank fraud: A $6.5 million dollar Federal Savings Bank loan.
Maximum penalty: 30 years
