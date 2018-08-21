Clear

Trump decries Manafort verdict, says Mueller investigation a 'disgrace'

President Donald Trump briefly slammed the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 campaign ...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 8:30 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 8:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump briefly slammed the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 campaign during his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday, hours after his campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on charges stemming from that investigation.

"Fake news and the Russian witch hunt," Trump said during his rally in West Virginia. "Where is the collusion? You know they're still looking for collusion. Where is the collusion? Find us some collusion. We want to find the collusion."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Government bodies and offices

Law and legal system

US federal government

Verdicts

White House

Trump largely avoided the topic of the investigation during the first portion of his rally and after making these remarks, he quickly returned to his scripted remarks.

He had earlier praised Manafort as a "good man" just hours after he was convicted on eight federal counts of bank and tax fraud.

Trump seized on the guilty verdict to decry Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt" and a "disgrace," noting that the charges were not related to Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

"Paul Manafort is a good man. He was with Ronald Reagan. He was with a lot of different people over the years. I feel very sad about that. It doesn't involve me but I still feel -- you know it's a very sad thing that happened,' Trump said as he arrived in Charleston, West Virginia, for a rally Tuesday evening. "You know, this has nothing to do with Russian collusion."

The comments were the President's first since the double-header of Manafort's conviction and Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen's guilty plea on eight unrelated federal charges -- both stories breaking within minutes of each other.

Trump declined to answer questions about Cohen's guilty verdict, which could put the President in legal jeopardy. Among other charges, Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," Trump.

A source close to the White House told CNN's Jim Acosta that the White House had hoped for a favorable verdict in the Manafort case, which would have provided an opening for further attacks on the Mueller investigation.

But even as Manafort was convicted by a jury on eight counts and could face decades in prison, Trump wasted no time pivoting to attacking Mueller.

"It's a witch hunt and it's disgrace. But this has nothing to do with what they started out, looking for Russians in our campaign -- there were none," Trump said. "It was not the original mission believe me. It was something very much different. It had nothing to do with Russian collusion."

"We continue the witch hunt," he added, before walking away and offering reporters a thumbs-up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

Image

Oblong Sewer Survey

Image

Local State Park Helping The Environment

Image

A cold front moves into the area

Image

Rob Pitts Memorial Sign

Image

Hot weather and crime

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine