Clear

Police: Man arrested in relation to Tibbetts case

Officials have found what they believe to be the body of Mollie Tibbetts, an Iowa college student who went missing in July. A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the case, the DCI Special Agent in Charge said.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 6:27 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An undocumented immigrant has been charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of Mollie Tibbetts, an Iowa college student who went missing on July 18, officials said Tuesday.

The suspect on Tuesday led authorities to a body officials believe is that of Tibbetts, 20, said Rick Rahn, special agent in charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

An autopsy to determine when and how the woman died is planned for Wednesday.

Authorities said surveillance video helped them determine a suspect.

The suspect, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is an undocumented immigrant who authorities believe has been in the area for four to seven years, Rahn said. Charges were filed in the district court in Poweshiek County and bail was set at $1 million.

"I can't really speak to you about the motive," Rahn said. "I can just tell you it seems that he followed her and seemed to be drawn to her on that particular day and for whatever reason he chose to abduct her."

Authorities said the suspect followed Tibbetts on July 18 and then abducted her. He said he blacked out during an altercation with Tibbets and woke up at an intersection in rural Poweshiek County, court documents say.

Rahn said the suspect told investigators he realized he had put the woman in the trunk of his car and when he took her out, he saw blood on the side of her head, the document says. He left the body in a cornfield and covered it with corn leaves, it adds.

Rahn said Tibbetts' digital footprint, which included data from a fitness tracker known as a Fitbit, played a role in solving the case.

Tibbetts' father, Rob Tibbetts, when reached earlier Tuesday, had no comment.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen jogging on July 18 in the small community of Brooklyn, Iowa, about an hour east of Des Moines, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

Before she went missing, Tibbetts' brother dropped her off at her boyfriend's house so she could dog-sit, HLN reported. Her family reported her missing after she did not show up for work the next day.

Investigators launched an extensive search for Tibbetts across the area, including in ponds, fields and from the air.

Rahn said last week that authorities had received more than 1,500 tips and conducted more than 500 interviews in the case.

Tibbetts was studying psychology and wanted to get a doctorate and write books, her father said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly spelled the first name of the suspect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

Image

Oblong Sewer Survey

Image

Local State Park Helping The Environment

Image

A cold front moves into the area

Image

Rob Pitts Memorial Sign

Image

Hot weather and crime

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine