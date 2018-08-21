URGENT - Michael Cohen pleads guilty to eight criminal counts

(CNN) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to eight criminal counts including tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump.
