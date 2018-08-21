Clear

URGENT - Manafort guilty of 8 counts

(CNN) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is found guilty of 5 tax fraud charges, 1 charge of...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 6:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 6:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is found guilty of 5 tax fraud charges, 1 charge of hiding foreign bank accounts, and two counts of bank fraud.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Image

First day of school at ISU

Image

Lawrenceville Airport grant

Image

U.S. Attorney in Terre Haute

Image

Women's Equality Day Lunch

Image

Oblong Sewer Survey

Image

Local State Park Helping The Environment

Image

A cold front moves into the area

Image

Rob Pitts Memorial Sign

Image

Hot weather and crime

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine