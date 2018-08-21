Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, has surrendered to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty to campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud in a deal that includes jail time.

-- The judge in the trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort told the jury to keep deliberating after it asked what would happen if it can't reach consensus on one of the 18 counts.

-- The EPA rolled back Obama-era coal pollution rules as Trump heads to the heart of coal country today.

-- GOP Sen. Susan Collins said that Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told her that Roe v. Wade is settled law.

-- Russians tried to hack the US Senate and conservative think tanks that advocated for tougher policies against Russia, Microsoft announced.

-- Authorities investigating the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts say a body has been discovered in rural Iowa.

-- Rapper Post Malone was one of the people on board a plane bound for the United Kingdom that was diverted after blowing tires on takeoff.

-- Actress Rose McGowan is facing backlash for urging people to "be gentle" with Asia Argento, who was accused of sexual assault months after she publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.

-- NFL-star-turned-convicted-murderer Aaron Hernandez wrote three suicide notes before he killed himself in 2017, which are now being revealed in a new book.

