Clear

URGENT - Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI

(CNN) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, has surrendered to the FBI ahe...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 3:47 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, has surrendered to the FBI ahead of a 4 p.m. ET court proceeding where the government is expected to disclose a plea deal, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine