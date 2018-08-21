Clear

Ken Jeong on the success of 'Crazy Rich Asians': 'The fans have spoken'

Ken Jeong is still pinching himself over the success of "Crazy Rich Asians.""This is beyond expected ...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 2:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ken Jeong is still pinching himself over the success of "Crazy Rich Asians."

"This is beyond expected for all of us," Jeong told CNN at the MTV VMAs on Monday night. "It's been highly emotional for the whole cast and crew. The fans have spoken ... I'm so grateful to the fans and it just shows that it's time."

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie revenues

Movies

"Crazy Rich Asians," made $35 million dollars at the US box office over its five day opening, exceeding projections. Jeong is one of the stars of the film, based on Kevin Kwan's best selling book of the same name. The movie also stars Constance Wu and Henry Golding.

The last time a major Hollywood film featured a predominately Asian cast was 1993's "The Joy Luck Club."

Related: 'Crazy Rich Asians' director on film's success

Jeong said he hopes the popularity of "Crazy Rich Asians" will encourage more inclusive casting and storytelling out of Hollywood.

"The bigger picture is to have more Asian-American filmmakers' voices being heard on a major commercial studio platform. It's bigger than me. It's bigger than us," Jeong said. "The proof is in the pudding. It's commercially viable, it's profitable. When you're hearing people of color, African Americans, Asian Americans, Latino Americans, you're hearing all of us."

Jeong added, "This is a melting pot of entertainment and that's what we're here to do. I've never been more proud to be an Asian American in entertainment."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine