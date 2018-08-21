Clear

Susan Collins says Kavanaugh told her Roe v. Wade is settled law

Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, told Republican Sen. Susan Collins he agreed th...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, told Republican Sen. Susan Collins he agreed that Roe v. Wade is settled law, Collins told reporters Tuesday.

"We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said it was settled law," Collins said after meeting with Kavanaugh for more than two hours on Tuesday.

Abortion

Abortion rights

Brett Kavanaugh

Health and medical

Medical treatments and procedures

Political Figures - US

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

Susan Collins

Collins, the much-watched senator from Maine, is considered a key vote in Kavanaugh's nomination. Collins told reporters that she would not announce how she would vote on Kavanaugh's nomination until after his confirmation hearing, which begins September 4.

In addition to abortion, Collins said she talked extensively with Kavanaugh about his philosophy on executive power, judicial philosophy, judges he admired and more.

"Judge Kavanaugh and I had an excellent session. It was very productive, it was very informative. We covered a wide range of issues," Collins said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine