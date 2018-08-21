Clear

Ward says appearing with 'Pizzagate' conspiracist necessary to attract campaign attention

Republican Senate hopeful Kelli Ward explained her decision to invite onto her bus tour a far-right commenta...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 2:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Senate hopeful Kelli Ward explained her decision to invite onto her bus tour a far-right commentator who promoted the infamous "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory as a necessary "hook" to garner attention for her campaign.

Mike Cernovich is known for his role peddling far-right conspiracy theories, including "Pizzagate," which connected Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman John Podesta to a supposed pedophilia ring in a Washington, DC, pizza restaurant. The incident came to a head in December 2016 when a man fired an AR-15 inside the restaurant.

Mike Cernovich

Misc people

Right-wing extremism

Society

Disinformation

Societal issues

When pressed on Cernovich's past statements in an interview with NBC News that was posted online Monday night, Ward said, "Attaching those things to me is ridiculous."

"We need to have a hook to get you guys interested in seeing the bus tour, and so, you know, just having a great candidate isn't always enough for the media, sadly. So you need someone to spin things up and you guys have bitten," Ward added.

She continued, "We invited a lot of people on the bus tour who support building the wall, border security and the America First agenda. We've got national politicians and figures, we've got local that are coming as well. I don't know why you guys are focusing on Cernovich."

Ward's comments come ahead of an Arizona Republican primary set for next Tuesday, where she will face off against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Rep. Martha McSally.

Many Republican strategists believe Ward's embrace of far-right elements would make her all but certain to lose to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema in November if Ward wins the GOP Senate primary.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, recently called President Donald Trump and urged him to endorse McSally, believing Ward would lose the race, one source familiar with the call has told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine