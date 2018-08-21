Gulfstream jet diverted to Massachusetts airport after blowing tires on takeoff

A Gulfstream IV jet that was bound for the United Kingdom has been diverted to a Massachusetts airport after it blew two tires upon takeoff in New Jersey, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.
The plane took off from New Jersey's Teterboro Airport and was diverted to Massachusetts' Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, the FAA said.
No other details were immediately available.
