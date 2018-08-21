Clear

'Champions' star Josie Totah comes out as transgender

Former Disney star J.J. Totah has come out as transgender.In ...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 12:25 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 12:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Disney star J.J. Totah has come out as transgender.

In an essay published by Time magazine Monday, the 17-year-old shared her news and announced her new name.

Demographic groups

Gays and lesbians

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Transgender persons

"My pronouns are she, her and hers," she wrote. "I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah."

Totah wrote that while she is grateful for the acting opportunities she's had including in the TV series "Champions" and "Glee" and in films including "Other People," she feels "like I let myself be shoved into a box: 'J.J. Totah, gay boy.' "

"When I was really young, growing up in a small town in Northern California, people would just assume I was gay," she wrote. "On the playground, I was the type of kid who wanted to sing with the girls, not play soccer with the boys. Then I found myself playing that role once I got into the entertainment industry, and people kept assuming my identity."

That included being asked in interviews how it felt to be a young, gay man and being introduced as such while presenting an award for an LGBTQ organization.

"I understand that they didn't really know better," Totah wrote. "I almost felt like I owed it to everybody to be that gay boy. But that has never been the way I think of myself."

She said she worried about confusing her fans, but had an awareness early on.

"When I was five, long before I understood what the word gender meant, I would always tell my mother that I wished I were a girl," she wrote. "Since I could speak in full sentences, I was like, "Give me a dress!" I always knew on some level that I was female. But it crystallized about three years ago when I was a 14-year-old watching the show 'I Am Jazz' with my mother."

"I Am Jazz" is a docuseries which follows the life of transgender teen Jazz Jennings.

Like Jennings, Totah wrote, she decided to medically transition.

Now she says she plans on continuing her career as she heads off to college.

"And I can only imagine how much more fun it's going to be to play someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself to play a boy," Totah wrote.

"I'm going to gun for those roles, be it a transgender female or a cisgender female. Because it's a clean slate -- and a new world."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine