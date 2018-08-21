Clear

EPA rolls back Obama-era coal pollution rules as Trump heads to West Virginia

As his Environmental Protection Agency delivers its latest blow to environmental regulations aimed at reduci...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As his Environmental Protection Agency delivers its latest blow to environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, President Donald Trump is heading into the heart of coal country to deliver the good news.

Trump will join supporters in Charleston, West Virginia, for a political rally on Tuesday to celebrate his administration's proposal to allow states to set their own emissions standards for coal-fueled power plants.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Coal industry

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental regulation and policy

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

North America

Political Figures - US

Pollution

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

West Virginia

White House

The move would reverse Obama administration efforts to combat climate change and marks the fulfilment of a campaign promise at the heart of his appeal in coal-producing states like West Virginia.

The EPA Tuesday morning formally unveiled the details of its new plan to devolve regulation of coal-fired power plants back to the states, one that is expected to give a boost to the coal industry and increase carbon emissions nationwide.

The move is just the latest effort by the Trump administration to revive an ailing coal industry and strip climate change-fighting regulations established by the Obama administration. He previously announced plans to withdraw from the Paris climate accords, calling it an unfair deal for Americans.

"I was elected by the citizens of Pittsburgh," Trump said at the time, "not Paris."

Trump's promise to revive the coal industry was embodied by Trump's campaign stops in coal producing regions of West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, where Trump supporters waved "Trump Digs Coal" signs and where the President-to-be donned a coal mining helmet.

