Clear

Trump claims 'even James Clapper' thinks Brennan has 'gone totally off the rails'

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that one of his biggest critics in the intelligence community, Jame...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that one of his biggest critics in the intelligence community, James Clapper, is on his side in his dispute with former CIA Director John Brennan in an effort by the former director of national intelligence to retain his security clearance.

"Even James Clapper has admonished John Brennan for having gone totally off the rails," Trump tweeted. "Maybe Clapper is being nice to me so he doesn't lose his Security Clearance for lying to Congress!"

James Clapper

Political Figures - US

Central Intelligence Agency

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

John Brennan

National security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

White House

Espionage

Trump's tweet follows the administration's suggestion that after pulling Brennan's clearance, the President is considering revoking clearances from other current and former officials, all of whom have been critical of Trump or have become a political target by Republicans.

Brennan has been a fierce critic of Trump -- going so far as to call Trump's actions alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in a news conference after their summit in Helsinki, Finland, "nothing short of treasonous."

Clapper, said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that he sees Brennan's rhetoric as concerning, even if he believes the former CIA director has a right to speak his mind.

"I think it is," Clapper said when asked if Brennan's hyperbole was an issue. "I think John is sort of like a freight train, and he's going to say what's on his mind. I think, though, that the common denominator among all of us that have been speaking up, though, is a genuine concern about the jeopardy or threats to our institutions and values, and although we may express that in different ways. And I think that's what this really is about. But John and his rhetoric, I think, have become an issue in and of itself."

Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, is one of about 200 former intelligence, military, and diplomatic officials who have signed onto a statement denouncing Trump's decision to pull Brennan's clearance.

He also told CNN's John Brennan on "New Day" last Thursday that Trump's threat to revoke security clearances was being leveled against an 'enemies list' of those in the intelligence community who have been critical of his administration -- not those who have committed any wrongdoing. He called the message Trump was sending "chilling."

In his tweet Tuesday, Trump accused Clapper of "lying to Congress." Clapper apologized to Congress in 2013 for providing "erroneous" testimony about US surveillance programs, though he's never been charged with perjury.

Clapper has also been accused in a majority report from the House Intelligence Committee of providing "inconsistent testimony" about discussing the dossier with journalists. He has denied that allegation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine