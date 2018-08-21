Clear

JPMorgan Chase will offer free online trades to customers

There's a new 800-pound gorilla in the world of free online stock trading: JPMorgan Chase, the nation's larg...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 10:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There's a new 800-pound gorilla in the world of free online stock trading: JPMorgan Chase, the nation's largest bank.

The new service, which JPMorgan plans to launch next week, will offer 100 free trades a year to all Chase customers, and unlimited free trades to its customers who maintain larger balances in their accounts.

The bank had previously charged $24.95 for each online trade. But JPMorgan faces increased competition from free brokerage services, including Robinhood Financial, as well as low-cost services, such as E*Trade and Charles Schwab.

JPMorgan already has about 60 million American customers, amounting to nearly half of US households, and 47 million of those customers use mobile or online banking services. But the bank admits it hasn't focused much online trading before now.

That means the bank won't take much of a hit to its revenue from cutting the fees so drastically. It believes it will benefit from having stronger relationships with its customers.

Free trading could lock in customers who do their primary banking, have a car loan or mortgage with the bank or a branded credit card provided by Chase, such as the Amazon Visa.

"We think most of our customers have multiple financial relationships," said Jed Laskowitz, CEO of the bank's You Invest service. "We're very focused on delivering more service. All our analysis shows that those customers who do more than one thing with Chase will stay with us longer."

It's a similar model to Amazon Prime. Streaming video, music and cloud storage on top of Prime's two-day shipping has increased membership, and its existing customers shop more on Amazon.com. Chase hopes free trading will increase its customer base and drive members to use other JPMorgan services.

The bank denied this is a direct response to free offerings like Robinhood. JPMorgan has been working on developing a free trading offering for years, said spokesperson Darin Oduyoye. At an investor conference two years ago CEO Jamie Dimon had suggested he wanted to follow the example of Amazon Prime.

"If you're a good account, it's no different than Jeff Bezos doing the $99 Prime and adding services to it," said Dimon at that time.

Although JPMorgan Chase has a relationship with Amazon, including working with the online retailer on a new health insurance offering, some have suggested that Amazon could be eyeing weath management as its next area of expansion.

E*Trade and Schwab's stock prices fell on the news of JPMorgan's new offering.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

22 Indiana college presidents call for hate crime law

Image

Greencastle Music Fest

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine