Clear

How Brexit could smash the British pound a second time

Brexit has already slammed the pound once. It could happen again.The currency would be put under seve...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Brexit has already slammed the pound once. It could happen again.

The currency would be put under severe pressure if Britain crashes out of the European Union next year without striking a deal on trade, according to analysts.

"The day after the UK voted for Brexit, the pound suffered the biggest single day loss for a G10 currency in recorded history," said Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at online trading platform City Index. "The pound could potentially replicate this decline."

The pound plummeted after Brits voted to leave the European Union, hitting a low near $1.18 against the US dollar in late 2016. The currency has recovered some of its losses, but rising fears of a messy exit have caused it to weaken in recent sessions to $1.27.

George Brown, an economist at financial firm Investec, believes the United Kingdom and European Union will get a deal ahead of the deadline in late March. But he warned the pound could fall below $1.10 if an agreement isn't in place.

The slow pace of negotiations has heightened fears in recent months that Britain may leave the European Union in March without a transition deal to keep it temporarily in the bloc's single market and customs union.

A sharp reaction by the pound is just one potential trouble area. Automakers, grocers and retailers have warned of dire consequences if they're not able to receive the "just in time" deliveries that underpin their supply chains.

Stock market expectations

Stocks are expected to register a more nuanced response than the UK currency.

"The stock market is less susceptible to a no-deal outcome than the pound," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at brokerage XTB. "While there may be a knee jerk reaction lower of 2% to 3%, it is unlikely to experience a large loss."

A weaker pound would make it cheaper for foreign investors to buy British stocks, which would help support prices.

Many of the largest firms traded on the benchmark FTSE 100 are miners and oil companies, which make the majority of their revenue in foreign currencies outside the United Kingdom. Their earnings will get a boost when foreign sales are translated back into pounds.

But not all firms are immune.

"Companies which service the domestic market and are most reliant on imports would likely be hardest hit in a no-deal Brexit," said Jonathan Davies, head of currency strategy at UBS Asset Management.

Cincotta said that British retailers and manufacturers would also face increased costs to import materials as the lower pound bites and new tariffs are imposed.

"Industry-wise, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks and packaged food industries are the most sensitive to the impact of Brexit," said Ugne Saltenyte, a macro analysis specialist at research firm Euromonitor International.

Cheetham said that travel companies and airlines could suffer. Brexit could force flight cancellations, and passengers may opt to stay home as they struggle with higher inflation resulting from the weaker pound.

Bond market expectations

UK bonds could also see some big moves.

John Higgins, chief markets economist at Capital Economics, said a no-deal Brexit could cause 10-year UK government bond yields to drop from 1.25% to 1% as investors crowd into the safe haven asset.

"The yield fell from nearly 1.4% on the eve of the [Brexit] vote to 0.6% in less than two months," he said. "So a drop ... to 1% would not seem out of the question."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine