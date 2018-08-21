Clear

Nazi labor camp guard living in New York deported to Germany

A former Nazi labor camp guard who has been living in the United States for decades has finally been deporte...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 7:45 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former Nazi labor camp guard who has been living in the United States for decades has finally been deported to Germany after years of diplomatic wrangling, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Jakiw Palij, who worked as a guard at the Trawniki Labor Camp, in what was then German-occupied Poland, had been living out his post-war years in Queens, New York City.

Conflicts and wars

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Deportation

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Germany

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Holocaust

Homicide

Human rights

Human rights violations

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Jewish people

Mass murder

Minority and ethnic groups

Murder

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Poland

Political Figures - US

Queens (New York)

Society

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

Western Europe

White House

World War II

Palij, 95, was born in what was then-Poland and now Ukraine, and immigrated to the US in 1949, becoming a citizen in 1957. The former Nazi guard lied to US immigration officials about his role in World War II, saying he worked on a farm and in a factory, the White House said in a statement.

In 2001, Palij admitted to US Department of Justice officials that he had in fact trained and worked at the Trawniki Labor Camp in 1943. On November 3, 1943, around 6,000 Jewish prisoners at the camp were shot to death in one of the single largest massacres of the Holocaust, according to the White House statement.

"By serving as an armed guard at the Trawniki Labor Camp and preventing the escape of Jewish prisoners during his Nazi service, Palij played an indispensable role in ensuring that the Trawniki Jewish victims met their horrific fate at the hands of the Nazis," the White House added.

In court filings, Palij has denied wrongdoing, claiming that he and other young men in his Polish hometown were coerced into working for the Nazi occupiers.

In 2003, Palij's US citizenship was revoked. The following year, a federal judge ordered that Palij be deported -- but none of the European countries to which he could have been sent, would take him.

It had been believed that Palij would quietly live out his last years in a modest red-brick duplex in Jackson Heights, a diverse neighborhood of Queens.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions praised the work of the Justice Department's best-known Nazi hunter, Eli Rosenbaum, and his team in successfully removing the 68th Nazi from the United States.

Palij's case represents the closing of an era -- until now he was the only remaining active case from the Nazi era pursued by the Justice Department's Office of Human Rights and Special Prosecutions.

The atrocities of the Trawniki camp, where Palij worked, aren't well known in part because the killing was thorough, historians say. One document researchers uncovered helped illustrate the extent of the killing. A soldier broke the butt of his rifle, which meant he was required to file a report so the German SS would issue him a new one. The report mentioned an operation that killed 4,000 people at Trawniki, mostly Jews.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scattered thundershowers still possible

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine