Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paris Jackson apologizes for Harper's Bazaar cover after being labeled a "hypocrite"

Paris Jackson, the daughter of king of pop Michael Jackson, has apologized for appearing on the cover of Har...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 6:07 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 6:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Paris Jackson, the daughter of king of pop Michael Jackson, has apologized for appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore after backlash from the city state's LGBT community.

The 20-year-old model and actress, who came out as bisexual in July, was featured in the September issue of the magazine, and posted images of the cover on Instagram.

Asia

Continents and regions

Singapore

Southeast Asia

Demographic groups

Gays and lesbians

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Apologies

Celebrities

Paris Jackson

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Facebook

Instagram

Magazines

Media industry

Michael Jackson (Entertainer)

Publishing industry

However, many online were quick to point out that the Instagram post neglected to address the anti-LGBT policies that Singapore, a socially conservative country, has long been criticized for.

The entertainment editor of Gay Star News published an op-ed Friday calling her appearance "hypocritical," sparking much of the online debate.

"Paris makes no reference to the fact that same-sex sex is illegal in Singapore, and punishable by up to two years in prison," wrote editor Jamie Tabberer.

"As a member of the community, her decision is all the more disappointing."

Gay male sex is prohibited under Section 377A of Singapore's Penal Code, which was adopted from Singapore's former British colonial rulers. Although LGBT activists have long campaigned to amend or overturn the law, constitutional challenges have so far proved unsuccessful.

After Tabberer's article, Jackson took down the Instagram post, and apologized on Twitter Sunday.

"I didn't know, I am sorry," she tweeted. "I don't want to be hypocritical or hurt anyone, and my support for my fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion and gratitude for this opportunity."

"I would like to add though that someone that is openly apart of the community being on the cover in a country against the community, should be celebrated. Isn't that a step forward?" she added in a following tweet.

She later defended the story, pointing out that the magazine would be published in several countries apart from Singapore, and called Tabberer's article "ridiculously mean."

"They will find anything to try to attack my integrity and character," she tweeted Sunday. "Whenever I do something positive they always twist it."

On Monday, she took to Instagram, posting, "The cruelty in today's media is so heartbreaking," and thanking supporters for "getting the real message out there."

Since the issue has not yet been published, it is unknown if the topic comes up in Jackson's interview.

"Having a community member on the cover is actually really groundbreaking because it allows LGBTQIA+ members in Singapore feel represented," tweeted Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, who came out as bisexual in 2016. "In a country where it would be taboo to even be seen or acknowledged, she landed a cover. That's huge."

The Gay UK Magazine also urged her not to delete the Instagram post.

"Your cover could give countless young LGBT+ people in Singapore hope and courage. Regardless of whether you talk about rights or not," the magazine tweeted.

As Tabberer's op-ed noted, this isn't the first time a celebrity has been in hot water for their appearances in traditionally conservative countries. Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame recently lambasted rapper Nicki Minaj for being featured on the August cover of Harper's Bazaar Russia.

"Russia has anti LGBTQIA propaganda laws, Chechnya supported by Russia tortures its LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can't even speak to that in this interview bc it's illegal in Russia," Van Ness tweeted in July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers gradually end.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Northview def. Parke Heritage

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Image

Walk for MS Event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine