Here's what you missed at the VMAs

From Logic's political performance to the Music Video of the Year award, here's what you missed at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 4:34 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 4:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The moon people have landed.

MTV Video Music Awards is about to get underway and that means a slew of artists will get to walk away from the night with the show's iconic statue -- which underwent a name change last year -- in hand.

Check back for updates on the winners in the list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana" *WINNER

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello *WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

Dua Lipa -- "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage -- "rockstar" *WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B *WINNER

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line -- "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero" *WINNER

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"

N.E.R.D & Rihanna -- "Lemon"

BEST POP

Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry" *WINNER

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

Demi Lovato -- "Sorry Not Sorry"

Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"

Pink -- "What About Us"

Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood"

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage -- "Bartier Cardi"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

J. Cole -- "ATM"

Migos ft. Drake -- "Walk It Talk It"

Nicki Minaj -- "Chun-Li" *WINNER

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee -- "Dura"

J Balvin, Willy William -- "Mi Gente" *WINNER

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero"

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato -- "Échame La Culpa"

Maluma -- "Felices los 4"

Shakira ft. Maluma -- "Chantaje"

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora -- "Lonely Together" *WINNER

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa -- "One Kiss"

The Chainsmokers -- "Everybody Hates Me"

David Guetta & Sia -- "Flames"

Marshmello ft. Khalid -- "Silence"

Zedd & Liam Payne -- "Get Low (Street Video)"

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy -- "Champion"

Foo Fighters -- "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

Imagine Dragons -- "Whatever It Takes" *WINNER

Linkin Park -- "One More Light"

Panic! at the Disco -- "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Thirty Seconds to Mars -- "Walk on Water"

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" *WINNER

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges -- "Liberated"

Drake -- 'God's Plan"

Janelle Monáe -- "PYNK"

Jessie Reyez -- "Gatekeeper"

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Alessia Cara -- "Growing Pains" -- Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry" -- Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Cinematography by Benoit Debie *WINNER

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- mcDJ / RCA Records -- Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran -- "River" -- Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood" -- Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- Directed by Hiro Murai *WINNER

Drake -- "God's Plan" -- Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect" -- Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton -- "Say Something" -- Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood" -- Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue *WINNER

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole -- "ATM" -- Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe -- "Make Me Feel" -- Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA -- "The Weekend" -- Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift -- "Look What You Made Me Do" -- Art Direction by Brett Hess

