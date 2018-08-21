Here's what you missed at the VMAs

The moon people have landed.
MTV Video Music Awards is about to get underway and that means a slew of artists will get to walk away from the night with the show's iconic statue -- which underwent a name change last year -- in hand.
Check back for updates on the winners in the list below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry"
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana" *WINNER
The Carters -- "APES**T"
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America"
Drake -- "God's Plan"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello *WINNER
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"
Drake -- "God's Plan"
Dua Lipa -- "New Rules"
Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage -- "rockstar" *WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Cardi B *WINNER
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line -- "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"
The Carters -- "APES**T"
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero" *WINNER
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"
N.E.R.D & Rihanna -- "Lemon"
BEST POP
Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry" *WINNER
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"
Demi Lovato -- "Sorry Not Sorry"
Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"
Pink -- "What About Us"
Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood"
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage -- "Bartier Cardi"
The Carters -- "APES**T"
Drake -- "God's Plan"
J. Cole -- "ATM"
Migos ft. Drake -- "Walk It Talk It"
Nicki Minaj -- "Chun-Li" *WINNER
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee -- "Dura"
J Balvin, Willy William -- "Mi Gente" *WINNER
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero"
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato -- "Échame La Culpa"
Maluma -- "Felices los 4"
Shakira ft. Maluma -- "Chantaje"
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora -- "Lonely Together" *WINNER
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa -- "One Kiss"
The Chainsmokers -- "Everybody Hates Me"
David Guetta & Sia -- "Flames"
Marshmello ft. Khalid -- "Silence"
Zedd & Liam Payne -- "Get Low (Street Video)"
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy -- "Champion"
Foo Fighters -- "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"
Imagine Dragons -- "Whatever It Takes" *WINNER
Linkin Park -- "One More Light"
Panic! at the Disco -- "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Thirty Seconds to Mars -- "Walk on Water"
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" *WINNER
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges -- "Liberated"
Drake -- 'God's Plan"
Janelle Monáe -- "PYNK"
Jessie Reyez -- "Gatekeeper"
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Alessia Cara -- "Growing Pains" -- Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry" -- Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Cinematography by Benoit Debie *WINNER
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- mcDJ / RCA Records -- Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran -- "River" -- Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood" -- Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
BEST DIRECTION
The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- Directed by Hiro Murai *WINNER
Drake -- "God's Plan" -- Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect" -- Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton -- "Say Something" -- Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood" -- Directed by Jay Martin
BEST ART DIRECTION
The Carters -- "APES**T" -- Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue *WINNER
Childish Gambino -- "This Is America" -- Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole -- "ATM" -- Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe -- "Make Me Feel" -- Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA -- "The Weekend" -- Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift -- "Look What You Made Me Do" -- Art Direction by Brett Hess
