Clear

7 political things that happened at the 2018 VMAs

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards featured a possible presidential candidate on the red carpet and a protest a...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 1:43 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 1:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards featured a possible presidential candidate on the red carpet and a protest against family separation on the stage. Here are the political moments from this year's show:

1. Michael Avenatti was there

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

Stormy Daniels' lawyer told Variety he got an invitation and decided to come. He said he hopes it's not his last VMAs and that he's "seriously" considering running for president.

2. MAGA on the red carpet

And by MAGA, I mean "Make America Gay Again," the message on the back of Bobby Lyte's jacket.

3. Kevin Hart joked that the show was like the White House

Hart joked that anything could happen at the VMAs. "Things pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets," he said. "It's basically like your typical day at the White House."

4. Logic's performance of 'One Day' was an anti-border-wall protest

The rapper wore a shirt that said "F--- The Wall" and performed onstage with members of immigration groups and their children, who wore shirts that said, "We Are All Human Beings."

5. MTV launched a youth voter-registration campaign

Their "+1 The Vote" campaign encourages people to bring a friend to vote. MTV said it would have more than 1,000 Election Day parties in every state and promised top artists and activists would be involved.

6. The giant Moonperson set was inspired by the Statue of Liberty

The show was held this year in New York, and set designer Julio Himede told Variety it was to pay tribute to the city. "From a set point of view, we are excited about the fact that the VMAs is back in New York City," he said.

7. Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' won Video With a Message

The category included videos about feminism, #metoo and equality. "This Is America" won out, and the video's choreographer, Sherrie Silver, accepted the award on Donald Glover's behalf. She said she was glad African dance could reach a large audience.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Image

Walk for MS Event

Image

What is the Red Flag Law?

Image

El Nino, What Is It

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine