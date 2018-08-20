'The Hills' are returning to MTV

Apparently, the rest will no longer be unwritten.

During Monday's MTV Video Music Awards, the network announced "The Hills" will be returning to MTV in 2019 with a slightly new name: "The Hills: New Beginnings."

Details on the reality series are still under wraps, but Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Frankie Delgado and Stephanie Pratt were all seen at the VMAs.

Noticeably absent were several of the show's original cast members, including Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Whitney Port.

According to MTV, "The Hills: New Beginnings" will reunite some of the original cast members "alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles."

"The Hills" -- a spinoff of the angsty-beachy "Laguna Beach" -- originally aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010

"The Hills" followed the lives of Conrad and her friends as they pursued their careers and dealt with typical coming-of-age drama.

The show subsequently launched the short-lived reality series, "The City," which starred Port.

Conrad and Port gave birth to their first children last year. Cavallari currently stars on her own E! reality series, "Very Cavallari."

CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.