FBI asks for help finding Chinese man kidnapped in California

US authorities are pleading for the public's help in finding Tony Liao Ruochen, who is believed to have been kidnapped in San Gabriel, California last month.
FBI agent Gene Kowel said Liao, a 28-year-old Chinese citizen living in the Los Angeles suburb, was kidnapped by three men. He was last seen entering a dark-colored minivan in San Gabriel with a man later identified as "David."
"David" is described as a Chinese male, 35 to 40 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, who speaks Mandarin, the FBI said in a statement. A sketch of "David" provided by the FBI showed an Asian man with short cropped dark hair.
Calls were initially made demanding a ransom for Liao's safe return, but callers did not follow through and have made no further contact, Kowel said.
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to Liao, alive or deceased. Liao's family is offering up to $150,000 for the safe return of their only son, according to family spokesman Matthew Lombard.
"Whatever the family can do to ensure the safe return of their son, they will do," Lombard said.
