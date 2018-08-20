Clear

Jennifer Lopez rocks VMAs with journey through her musical past

Jenny from the block is now a part of MTV history.Jennifer Lopez on Monday accepted the Michael Jacks...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 12:04 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 12:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jenny from the block is now a part of MTV history.

Jennifer Lopez on Monday accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, with a rousing performance that took viewers through her two decades of discography, from her debut album "On the 6" to her most recent effort, "Dinero."

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Hurricanes

Jennifer Lopez

Media industry

Movies

Music

Music and dance

Music industry

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Awards and prizes

Entertainment and arts awards

Music awards

It was Lopez's first time performing on the award show since 2001.

A clearly emotional Lopez called the award "a tremendous honor."

"It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kind of watching them come true," Lopez said in her speech.

Lopez thanked her children, long-time management team and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The singer and actress also nodded to her fans, whom she said "have touched my heart and my soul and become a part of me."

"You guys have won me over forever," she said.

Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé.

Lopez, who has over 80 million records worldwide, according to MTV, is the first Latin artist to receive the award.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Image

Walk for MS Event

Image

What is the Red Flag Law?

Image

El Nino, What Is It

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine