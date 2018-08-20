Clear

Chris Watts case: What we learned from unsealed affidavit

An unsealed affidavit released Monday revealed details of what unfolded during police interactions with Chri...

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 12:04 AM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 12:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An unsealed affidavit released Monday revealed details of what unfolded during police interactions with Chris Watts, the Colorado man accused of first-degree murder in the killings of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.

On Monday, Watts was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in their deaths, including two additional first-degree murder charges that accuse him of causing the death of a child under age 12. Other charges include three counts of tampering with a body, and a count of first-degree unlawful termination of a pregnancy, Weld County District Attorney Michael J. Rourke said.

Arrests

Autopsies

Chris Watts

Colorado

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Medical treatments and procedures

Misc people

North America

Obstetrics and gynecology

Pregnancy and childbirth

Shanann Watts

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Women's health

Watts, 33, is being held without bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Here is what the unsealed affidavit says:

Watts says his wife strangled their two children

Watts told Colorado police he strangled his pregnant wife, Shanann, in a rage after he saw her strangling their daughter, Celeste, 3.

He told police that he spoke with Shanann about a separation, and that he saw via the baby monitor their older daughter, Bella, 4 "sprawled" on her bed and blue. He also said he saw Shanann strangling their younger daughter.

He told the officers that he went into a rage and strangled Shanann, according to the affidavit.

Autopsy results have not been released.

Watts' defense attorneys filed several motions that were denied. They requested pathologists be required to swab the little girls' necks, throats and hands for DNA. They also requested to have a DNA expert of their choosing be present for collecting specific DNA samples from the victims.

District Court Judge Marcelo Adrian Kopcow denied the motion, stating, "The court cannot order the prosecution and/or coroner how to conduct their investigation."

Watts' attorneys have not commented on the case.

Police say Watts was having an affair

According to the unsealed Weld County arrest affidavit, investigators say they discovered Watts was "actively involved" in an affair with a co-worker.

Watts had denied this in previous interviews, according to the affidavit.

Watts told police that he had an emotional, but civil conversation with his wife about a separation on the morning of August 13, the same day police came to check on Shanann at their suburban Denver home.

Shanann had arrived home from a business trip in Arizona around 2 a.m., and later that morning, Watts said he told her he wanted to separate. He told police they had not argued, but that they were both upset and crying.

Watts allowed police into home

A friend became worried that Shanann, who was 15 weeks pregnant, wasn't responding to texts or phone calls, and called police to conduct a well-being check on August 13.

Watts allowed Frederick Police Department officers into their home. He spoke with the officers about when he had last seen his wife and children. The police found Shanann's cell phone, purse, wallet and medication inside the house. Watts consented to the officers checking her phone and it was taken to the police department, according to the affidavit.

Before his Wednesday arrest, Watts had told local media, KMGH, "I just want them back. I just want them to come back. If they're not safe right now, that's what's tearing me apart."

Three victims were buried in separate locations

Watts told police that after he strangled his wife, he loaded her and their daughters' bodies into the back seat of his truck. He drove to an oil worksite and buried Shanann near two tanks and dumped the girls inside the oil tanks, according to the affidavit.

He identified the three locations where he had placed the bodies, according to the affidavit.

Authorities used a drone and spotted a bedsheet in the field near the oil tank farm where the bodies were discovered, according to the arrest affidavit. The sheet matched the pattern of several pillowcases and a top sheet found in the trash at the Watts' home. The sheet was found before Watts' confession to police. The drone search also found what officers described as "fresh movement of dirt consistent with a clandestine grave near the oil tanks."

Shanann's body was found Thursday in a "shallow grave near an oil tank," and the two girls' bodies were "inside oil tanks located near the grave of their mother," according to a court filing by prosecutors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview beats Parke Heritage

Image

Getting ready for the election

Image

Kilpatrick named starter

Image

RP def. Shakamak

Image

Vigo County School Corporation Meeting

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Keeping your stuff safe from lightning

Image

Walk for MS Event

Image

What is the Red Flag Law?

Image

El Nino, What Is It

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine