MTV VMAs 2018: See the complete list of winners

The moon people have landed.

MTV Video Music Awards is about to get underway and that means a slew of artists will get to walk away from the night with the show's iconic statue -- which underwent a name change last year -- in hand.

Arts and entertainment Awards and prizes Bruno Mars Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Cardi B Celebrities Companies Drake Entertainment and arts awards Media industry MTV Networks Music Music and dance Music awards Music industry Viacom Inc

Check back for updates on the winners in the list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

Dua Lipa -- "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage -- "rockstar"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line -- "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero"

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"

N.E.R.D & Rihanna -- "Lemon"

BEST POP

Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

Demi Lovato -- "Sorry Not Sorry"

Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"

Pink -- "What About Us"

Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood"

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage -- "Bartier Cardi"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

J. Cole -- "ATM"

Migos ft. Drake -- "Walk It Talk It"

Nicki Minaj -- "Chun-Li"

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee -- "Dura"

J Balvin, Willy William -- "Mi Gente"

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero"

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato -- "Échame La Culpa"

Maluma -- "Felices los 4"

Shakira ft. Maluma -- "Chantaje"

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora -- "Lonely Together"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa -- "One Kiss"

The Chainsmokers -- "Everybody Hates Me"

David Guetta & Sia -- "Flames"

Marshmello ft. Khalid -- "Silence"

Zedd & Liam Payne -- "Get Low (Street Video)"

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy -- "Champion"

Foo Fighters -- "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

Imagine Dragons -- "Whatever It Takes"

Linkin Park -- "One More Light"

Panic! at the Disco -- "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Thirty Seconds to Mars -- "Walk on Water"

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America"

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges -- "Liberated"

Drake -- 'God's Plan"

Janelle Monáe -- "PYNK"

Jessie Reyez -- "Gatekeeper"

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"