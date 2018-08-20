Clear

MTV VMAs 2018: See the complete list of winners

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 9:17 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 9:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The moon people have landed.

MTV Video Music Awards is about to get underway and that means a slew of artists will get to walk away from the night with the show's iconic statue -- which underwent a name change last year -- in hand.

Check back for updates on the winners in the list below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

Dua Lipa -- "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage -- "rockstar"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line -- "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B -- "Finesse (Remix)"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero"

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"

N.E.R.D & Rihanna -- "Lemon"

BEST POP

Ariana Grande -- "No Tears Left to Cry"

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug -- "Havana"

Demi Lovato -- "Sorry Not Sorry"

Ed Sheeran -- "Perfect"

Pink -- "What About Us"

Shawn Mendes -- "In My Blood"

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage -- "Bartier Cardi"

The Carters -- "APES**T"

Drake -- "God's Plan"

J. Cole -- "ATM"

Migos ft. Drake -- "Walk It Talk It"

Nicki Minaj -- "Chun-Li"

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee -- "Dura"

J Balvin, Willy William -- "Mi Gente"

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B -- "Dinero"

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato -- "Échame La Culpa"

Maluma -- "Felices los 4"

Shakira ft. Maluma -- "Chantaje"

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora -- "Lonely Together"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa -- "One Kiss"

The Chainsmokers -- "Everybody Hates Me"

David Guetta & Sia -- "Flames"

Marshmello ft. Khalid -- "Silence"

Zedd & Liam Payne -- "Get Low (Street Video)"

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy -- "Champion"

Foo Fighters -- "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

Imagine Dragons -- "Whatever It Takes"

Linkin Park -- "One More Light"

Panic! at the Disco -- "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Thirty Seconds to Mars -- "Walk on Water"

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino -- "This Is America"

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges -- "Liberated"

Drake -- 'God's Plan"

Janelle Monáe -- "PYNK"

Jessie Reyez -- "Gatekeeper"

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid -- "1-800-273-8255"

