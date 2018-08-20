Clear

Ex-gymnastics doctor Nassar moved to Oklahoma prison

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor spending the rest of his life behind bars, has been...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 9:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 9:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor spending the rest of his life behind bars, has been moved to a federal prison in Oklahoma City, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Nassar, 55, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January, after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

Continents and regions

Corrections system

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Gymnastics

Larry Nassar

North America

Oklahoma

Prisons and jails

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

Southwestern United States

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

The Americas

United States

He also has been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography crimes.

He previously had been held in a high-security federal prison in Arizona known for incarcerating sex offenders. Nassar said he was physically attacked in late May within a few hours of being placed in the general population, court documents show.

Meanwhile, at least 51 new plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against Michigan State University, one of Nassar's employers, according to US District Court documents filed Friday.

Last May, MSU announced it would pay $500 million to settle lawsuits brought by 332 Nassar victims.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

El Nino, What Is It

Image

Thundershowers continue, cloudy, warm and muggy.

Image

Hey Kevin August 20th

Image

Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

Image

Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

Image

Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Image

Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

Image

NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Image

New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Lyford Y Progress continues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities