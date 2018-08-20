Clear

Top UK diplomat to call for more sanctions on Russia during first US visit

Making his first visit to the US since taking office, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to d...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 9:18 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 9:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Making his first visit to the US since taking office, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to deliver a speech Tuesday that will call on the European Union "to ensure its sanctions against Russia are comprehensive, and that we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the US."

Hunt, who assumed the role of UK foreign secretary last month following the resignation of Boris Johnson, will focus his remarks on the global response to Russia's "malign behavior," which "undermines the international order that keeps us safe," according to excerpts of the speech obtained by CNN.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Embargoes and sanctions

Europe

International relations

International relations and national security

Jeremy Hunt

Journalism and news media

Media industry

North America

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Russia

The Americas

United Kingdom

United States

"Of course we must engage with Moscow, but we must also be blunt: Russia's foreign policy under President Putin has made the world a more dangerous place," Hunt will say at the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

"And today the United Kingdom asks its allies to go further by calling on the European Union to ensure its sanctions against Russia are comprehensive, and that we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the US. That means calling out and responding to transgressions with one voice whenever and wherever they occur, from the streets of Salisbury to the fate of Crimea," an excerpt of the speech says.

Additionally, Hunt is expected to argue "that the values underpinning the international rules-based system that has kept us safe for decades are under threat."

"Only by working together can like-minded, free, democratic states like the UK and the US maintain our collective economic and diplomatic strength, fundamental to ensuring that our values and freedoms are defended for decades more to come," Hunt will say, according to the excerpts.

He will also address "the fraying domestic support for democratic systems in our own countries," specifically the impact that fake news and social media have had on democracy around the world.

"The heart of any democracy is freedom of expression, which allows citizens to access independent information to help decide who to vote for. But the ubiquity of fake news, social media targeting and foreign attempts to manipulate elections have undermined confidence that this can actually happen," an excerpt from his speech reads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

El Nino, What Is It

Image

Thundershowers continue, cloudy, warm and muggy.

Image

Hey Kevin August 20th

Image

Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

Image

Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

Image

Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Image

Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

Image

NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Image

New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Lyford Y Progress continues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities